C’River Guber: SDP, Labour Party Adopt Ayade

…laud Governor’s Industrialization Drive

Ahead Saturday’s gubernatorial election, Cross River State governor, Professor Ben Ayade’s support base received a boost with his endorsement on Tuesday by the leaderships of Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Labour Party (LP) in the state.

The two parties said their adoption of the governor was predicated on his record in office in the last three and a half years.

At a meeting with the state’s number one citizen at the governor’s office in Calabar, chapter chairmen of the two opposition parties from the 18 council areas in the state pledged to join forces with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to deliver him for a second term.

Chairman of Forum of Chairmen of SDP, Clement Ene told Governor Ayade that his signature projects speak for him.

“After a critical assessment of your giant strides, especially your industrialization efforts across the state, including the 275 km super highway, we have come to join forces with you in the interest of the state to move it to higher heights,” Ene stated.

On his part, state Chairman of the Labour Party, Baron Eyo assured that Ayade’s re-election was a fait accompli. “Other candidates have not shown any act of seriousness which is why we are here to support you, we will do everything within our capacity to mobilize support for the PDP and the governor to succeed,” Eyo said.

Director-General of the PDP campaign council in the state and the immediate past Deputy Governor, Barrister Effiom Cobham commended the courage of the two opposition parties to stand firm on the side of truth and history.

Reacting to his adoption by the parties, Governor Ayade described the action as a manifestation of common love for Cross River.

“Our brothers and sisters in the Labour Party and the SDP have come together to say, let’s have peace, let’s keep the catalytic political balance that has created Cross River as a unique state where power migrates from South to central, North and then returns to south,” the governor said.

Ayade said he accepted his adoption and thanked leadership of the SDP and Labour Party, describing the action as “a celebration of civilization and purity of our people.”

He maintained that upon the completion of his second term in office in 2023, power, in line with the rotational principle in the state, will shift to Cross River Southern Senatorial zone.