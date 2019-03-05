CSCS Gets ISO Re-Certification

The Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc said it has received re-certification under ISO/IEC 27001:2013.

The Institute said this follows the recent audit of its compliance with information security risks controls by the British Standards Institution (BSI), UK, one of the world’s largest accreditation bodies for ISO certifications.

The audit involved a series of process validation and assurance check of controls with respect to company and client data management.

Speaking on the re-certification report, the managing director/chief executive officer of CSCS, Mr. Haruna Jalo-Waziri, said, as a significant capital market Infrastructure and indeed, the Central Securities Depository for the Nigerian capital market, one of CSCS’ paramount areas of focus is protection of commercially sensitive information belonging to the company and its investors.

According to Jalo-Waziri, CSCS is committed to upholding the highest standards of security for the processes, people and technology powering our services. The confidentiality, integrity and availability of information under its custody, he said, is held sacrosanct.

“ISO re-certification provides assurance to all our customers that we have controls in place to identify and mitigate potential risks to confidential information. We work hard to ensure that we build trust and credibility in the market so as to inspire confidence among our stakeholders,” he pointed out.

Jalo-Waziri added that the “re-certification serves to test and affirm our commitment to information security at all levels of our business and I am pleased to begin the year with this milestone.”

He expressed his profound appreciation to both internal and external stakeholders for their commitment and steadfastness in ensuring the success of the recertification audit.

He said that the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification was first obtained by CSCS in 2015, saying that it is conducted by BSI every three years and in between, a yearly surveillance audit is done, while the next re-certification audit comes up in 2022.