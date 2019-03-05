FOOTBALL
Eagles To Take On Libya In Bengerdan
Nigeria’s under-23 men football team will face their Libyan counterparts in the 3rd Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations qualifying series at the Bengerdan Stadium in Bengerdan in Tunisia on March 20.
The game is the first leg match of their first round fixture in the qualifying competition.
An official of the Libya Football Federation said on Tuesday that the Bengerdan Stadium has an artificial turf and the match will start at 3 p.m. Tunisia time.
The delegation of Nigeria’s under-23 squad will arrive at the Djerba International Airport, which is 20 minutes’ drive to the town of Bengerdan.
Libya is still unable to play international matches at home due to the after-effects of the Arab Spring political turmoil which began in 2011.
When the country’s senior team, the Mediterranean Knights, hosted the Super Eagles in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in October, the match was staged at Sfax in Tunisia.
Nigeria is the only African country to have won gold, silver and bronze medals at the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament.
They won gold at the Centennial Games in Atlanta, U.S. in 1996, while silver was won in Beijing, China in 2008.
The bronze medal was won by the Olympic Eagles at the Games in Brazil in 2016.
The Olympic Eagles are also the defending champions of the Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations.
Africa’s flag-bearers in the Men’s Olympic Football Tournament of Tokyo 2020 will emerge during the 3rd Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations to hold in Egypt in November this year.
