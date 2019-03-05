Edo House Of Assembly Election: APC Receives More Defectors From PDP In Esan South-East LGA

…Council chair, commissioner boast of APC’s victory in House of Assembly election

As Edo State prepares for the March 9, State House of Assembly election, Chairman of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barr. Anselm Ojezua, on Monday received more defectors from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Esan South East Local Government Area.

While presenting the party’s symbol to the defectors at APC Secretariat in Benin City, Ojezua, said the decision of the defectors was timely as the party was working at a decisive victory for its candidates at the state House of Assembly poll.

He noted that the APC in Edo State needed formidable representations at the House of Assembly to support the strides being achieved by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration.

On the caliber of defectors coming into the party, Ojezua said, “Illushi is very important in Esan South East LGA because of its strong political base and agrarian nature. I believe receiving leaders from that locality will make the March 9 election easy for us.”

The State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Magdalene Ohenhen, and Chairman, Esan South-East LGA, Hon. Victor Emuakhagbon, who were at the APC secretariat, gave assurance that APC will emerge victorious in the area.

Ohenhen said, “For us in Esan South East Local Government Area, we are happy because we now have a stronger team that will work towards ensuring victory for APC in the March 9 election. We had issues at Illushi during the Presidential and National Assembly elections, and we are happy they have come to join us today.

Hon. Chris Ojimar, who spoke on behalf of the defectors, said their decision to join the ruling APC is long overdue, noting, “We are delighted to join APC, one thing that is constant in life is change. We will ensure that APC wins in our various communities in Esan South-East.”