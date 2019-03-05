EFCC Arrests Impersonator of Customs’ Boss

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested one Azeez Afolayan, for impersonating the Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Retired Col. Hameed Ali and using his name to allegedly scam job seekers.

EFCC spokesman Mr Tony Orilade made this known in a press statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

The commission said that Afolayan was arrested by EFCC operatives in Ilorin, Kwara, following complaints from one of his victims.

“Trouble started for him when a staff of the Customs Service, Hasaan Muhammed petitioned the EFCC, accusing him of defrauding innocent Nigerians seeking employment into the service.

“He had so far defrauded them of about N1 million.

“Under interrogation, he admitted to the crime,” it said.

According to the statement, Afolayan confessed that “I started duping people since 2017 up till date; I have duped about five people.

“I collected different amount of money from my victims and all of them used to transfer money to my bank accounts.

“I used to tell them that I will help them to secure employment with the Nigerian Custom Services, but I was just scamming.”

Some of the items recovered from him include, Nigerian Customs Service Application Forms, employment letters, passport photographs of some job seekers among others.

“He will soon be charged to court,” the statement said. (NAN)