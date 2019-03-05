Election: INEC’s Sensitive Materials Arrive Ekiti  

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ekiti on Tuesday confirmed the arrival of its sensitive materials for the Saturday House of Assembly election in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Ekiti is one of the states where the Governorship election will not hold on Saturday.

The state held its governorship election on July 14, 2018 which brought in Dr Kayode Fayemi of the APC as Governor.

INEC’s Spokesman in the state, Alhaji Taiwo Ghadegesin, said in Ado Ekiti that the materials were already under protective custody of the state branch of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

According to him, the Electoral Officers in the 16 local government areas of the state will take delivery of the items within the next few days.

Ghadegesin gave the assurance that adequate arrangements had been made to secure the materials.

He called on political parties and their members in the state to play the game according to the rules.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Amba Asuquo, has vowed that the command will deal decisively with anyone or group that attempted to disrupt the exercise.

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, quoted Asuquo as saying that no one, no matter how highly placed would be allowed to turn the state into crisis.

Asuquo however, commended the people of Ekiti for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner during the Presidential and National Assembly polls.

“We want to thank the Governor who is the Chief Security Officer of the state, Dr John Kayode Fayemi, for his proactive support on security matters as they arise,” he said.