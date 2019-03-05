Farmer Kills Aunty Over Allegation Of Causing Him Bad Lucks

A 29-year-old farmer, Owolabi Folorunso Adewale has butchered his aunty over allegation of his inability to win the “Baba Ijebu” lotto lottery in Ago-Iwoye area of Ogun state.

Adewale, who claimed to have spent fortunes on playing the lottery, alleged that the deceased identified as Ebuola Aroboto was responsible for his misfortunes recorded at playing the ‘Baba Ijebu’ lottery in recent years.

The accused, who confessed that he is a regular player of the lottery, alleged that he has an inclination that whenever he is sure of winning the game, the deceased who happened to be his father’s elder sister would use her supernatural power to change the winning numbers.

The incident, which occurred at Maraisa Lane, Igan road in the university town of Ago-Iwoye in the Ijebu-North local government area of Ogun state, drew the curiosity of the neighbours, who made distress call to the police in Ago.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident, said the incident occurred last Monday 4th March, 2019.

Oyeyemi said on receiving the sad news, the DPO in charge of Ago-Iwoye Divisional headquarters, CSP Ade Adedoyin led a team of police detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested “and the cutlass which he used to wreak the havoc was also recovered.

“On interrogation, the suspect admitted killing the old woman with matchet claiming that he has an inclination that the woman was responsible for most of his spiritual problems”.

PPRO however, stated that the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue of Ijebu-Ode General Hospital for post mortem examination, while the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu has also directed the State Criminal Investigation and intelligence Department (SCIID) to take over the case for diligent prosecution of the suspect.