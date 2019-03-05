Fidson Healthcare Receives ISO 14001:2015 EMS Certification aInsurers

Fidson Healthcare Plc has bagged the Environmental Management System (EMS) certification, in compliance with the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) 14001:2015.

The company, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP, said that this is the world’s most widely recognised standard for Environmental Management Systems which minimises the impact of the company’s operations, activities, products and services on the environment.

EMS is intended for utilisation by organisations seeking to manage their environmental responsibilities in a systematic manner that contributes to the environmental pillar of sustainability while maintaining an eco-friendly environment.

Presenting the certification in Lagos, CEO & managing partner, 4 Quarters Consultancy Limited, a support firm on EMS Certification, Samuel Sawah, noted that Fidson received this certification having met all specified requirements that must be deployed in enhancing environmental performance.

Sawah said ISO 14001:2015 ensures an organisation achieves the intended outcomes of its environmental management system, which provide value for the environment, the organisation itself and other interested parties in consistency with the organisation’s environmental policy.

He said these management systems include; the enhancement of environmental performance, fulfilment of compliance obligations and achievement of environmental objectives.

Speaking, managing director, Fidson Healthcare, Dr. Fidelis Ayebae, thanked the body for the certification, noting that the company’s commitment to maintaining the EMS standards, is not only to enhance its environmental performance and manage legal compliance to environmental responsibilities, but also to set the pace for other manufacturing companies by demonstrating its commitment to humanity and environmental preservation.