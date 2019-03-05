Fire Razes 7 Shops In Kano Poly

Tragedy struck yesterday as fire gutted about seven shops at the Kano State Polytechnic destroying properties worth millions of naira.

The fire according to the Provost of the College, Professor Mukhtar Atiku Kurawa started around 3am as a result of electrical spark leading to the burning down of properties worth millions of naira.

Professor Kurawa revealed that a distress call was made by the security men when they sighted thick smoke engulfing the seven shops at the business centre situated within the vicinity of the college.

Kurawa further informed LEADERSHIP over the phone that a committee would soon be set up to identify the cause of the fire incident and to quantify how much was lost by the victims who are mainly retailers undertaking their normal businesses.

On its part the Kano State Fire Service spokesman, Alhaji Saidu M. Ibrahim confirmed that the Service received a distress call around 3:08am by one Abdul Ibrahim who informed them about the fire outbreak.

“ Immediately we received the call we quickly swung into action and by 3. 32am the fire was brought under control. It was at the ground floor where the seven shops were located and one shop was slightly touched by the fire,” he said.