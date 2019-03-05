NEWS
IGP Bans Use Of Unmarked, Covered Number Plate
The Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP Mohammed Adamu, has proscribed with immediate effect the covering of vehicle number plates by all unauthorized vehicle users across the country.
The IGP gave this order on Tuesday, following intelligence report that the unwholesome practice may be deployed by some unscrupulous persons to aid the commission of electoral related offences before, during and after the Saturday, 9th March, 2019 Gubernatorial/House of Assembly elections.
Force PRO, ACP Frank Mba, in a statement, said “apart from the above immediate possible threats to the polls, the IGP also noted that the covering of vehicle number plate amounts to a clear breach of the Road Traffic Act and other relevant laws of the land.
“In addition, the act could also impact negatively on national security and safety and has the capacity to; heighten criminal activities, engender atmosphere of lawlessness, shield perpetrators of crime and place unnecessary pressure on security agencies in their routine crime prevention and monitoring tasks.”
The IGP therefore directs all Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in the zonal and state commands to strictly enforce the restriction order at their various Areas of Responsibilities (AOR) and to ensure that all defaulters are dealt with according to the law.
The IGP also warns that any security personnel found escorting their principal with an unmarked vehicle or those with masked vehicle number plates will be arrested and dealt with accordingly.
