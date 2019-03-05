Improve Facilities In Health Sector, MSN Urge PMB

Dr John Puddicombe, the President, Malaria Society of Nigeria (MSN), has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to focus more in improving the health sector to deliver better services to the people.

Puddicombe gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Tuesday.

He commended the Federal Government for an improved performance in the health sector as most of the facilities in government hospitals had been upgraded.

“Some of the health centres have been upgraded to general hospitals with availability of good facilities,’’ he said.

Puddicombe said President Buhari led-Federal Government had tried its best to improve the health sector in the first term of his administration.

The medical expert said that both the Federal and State Governments had added positive impact to the health sector.

“Much development will be achievable if the Federal and State Governments should continue with the way they are doing.

“The government at the federal and state levels are trying their best to improve the health sector but we need to encourage them because ‘Rome was not built in a day’, ‘’ he said.

He suggested that people should visit Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LSUTH) and the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) to evaluate the facilities available and compare it with what were in place 10 years ago.

Puddicombe lauded the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, for putting good facilities in place in some of the hospitals.

He, however, urged the Buhari led-administration to maintain this tempo in the health sector so as to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.