NEWS
INEC plead For Return Of Missing Card Readers
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Bayelsa, has appealed to those in possession of its 63 missing card readers to return them before Saturday’s elections.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that INEC on Monday announced that 63 smart card readers used during the Feb. 23 President and National Assembly elections were missing.
Mr Wilfred Ifogah, Head of Department, INEC Voter Education and Publicity, told NAN on Tuesday that the affected local government areas where the cards were used include Brass, Sagbama, Southern-Ijaw, Nembe and Yenagoa.
Ifogah said that in Brass Ward 6, Unit 19, one smart card reader was missing, 24 missed in Nembe Wards 1, 4, 12 and 13, while 24 missed in Southern-Ijaw, Wards 1, 2, 3, 12 and 15.
“Eight card readers are missing in Sagbama Ward 1, Unit 5 and Ward 6 Unit 3, while in Yenagoa six are also missing in Wards 1, 11 and 16.
“Yes, about 63 card readers are missing. The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Monday Udom, has issued a statement that those involved should return them to INEC on or before Wednesday,’’ he said.
Ifogah said that the commissioner has assured that those in possession of the card readers would not be victimised if they return the items.
