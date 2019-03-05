JAMB Attributes Increase Of 2019 UTME Candidates To Slash In Fees

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has attributed the increase of 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates to the slash of the fee by the federal government.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the federal government reduced the fee for the UTME form from N5000 to N3500.

In its Weekly Bulletin, JAMB disclosed that a total of 1,881,488 candidates had registered to sit for the 2019 UTME while 93,748 had registered for the 2019 Direct Entry (DE).

“A total of 55,214 candidates who purchased the e-PIN on the last day were allowed to register before the close of registration on Monday 25th of February, 2019.

“At the close of registration on Monday 25th February 2019, one million, eight hundred and eighty-one thousand, four hundred and eighty-eight (1, 881, 488) registered for the 2019 UTME.

“In the 2016 UTME, before Prof. Ishaq Oloyede assumed duty (as JAMB’s Registrar), the Board registered 1, 592, 462. An increase of 129,774 candidates was recorded in 2017 UTME as the Board registered 1,722,236 candidates.

“In 2017 the Board introduced innovation such as profile creation to modification of biometric capturing already in existence in the registration process to eliminate all forms of impersonations,” the Bulletin stated.

The Board also revealed that before the close of the registration, about 50 candidates whose fingers could not be captured were invited from across the country to its headquarters in Abuja but only 22 reported for capturing.