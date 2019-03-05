Jumia, Others Begin Pre-order For Huawei Y7 Prime 2019

Jumia and other leading retailers nationwide have started accepting pre-orders for the new Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 4G device which berths into the Nigeria smartphone market later this month.

Among the benefits for the pre-order include free Bluetooth speakers and digital weight meters from Miniso. According to Huawei, the device is created to empower Nigerians realise their true potentials. It features the newest 6.26 inch Huawei Drewdrop display, 13MP artificial intelligence, AI camera and runs on Octa-core Soc Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 operating system.

Country manager, Huawei Devices Nigeria, Mr. Mike Zhu, speaking in Lagos at the launch of the device, said the Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 is a very compelling product especially in today’s video-centric social media landscape. “This smartphone is made for today’s Nigerian who are deeply engaged with the social media culture.

“The Huawei Dewdrop Display lends itself to great viewing experiences thanks to its top class screen-to-body ratio of 86.7 per cent. The pear-shaped notch that houses the 16MP front camera is Huawei’s smallest notch to date; situated on the vertical axis of the device and does not disrupt the harmonious symmetry of the near-full design.” Zhu said.

With a vertically aligned camera system, HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 shares a striking resemblance with a compact digital camera. This is a deliberate design choice: HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 was designed to offer the best smartphone photography experience amongst devices of its class. At the back, enclosed in a durable ceramic-like back cover and metallic chassis is a 13+2MP AI Camera.

Speaking on plans for the Nigerian market, the country manager said, Huawei plans to have its Huawei branded shops in Lagos and Abuja. “We plans to launch a lot of devices into the Nigerian market this year. We are fully ready to push 4G devices which Nigerians are yearning for into the market” he added.

The primary 13MP camera has a wide aperture of f/1.8 with 16 virtual f-stops (supporting f/1.8-6) to provide granular controls over depth of field effects. Whether the user wants to take a portrait with clear separation between the primary object and background, or a landscape photo where every object in its field of view is clean and crisp, the Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 delivers with great efficacy. It also supports Master AI, which in Huawei Y7 Prime 2019, it recognizes 22 categories of objects and scenes.

The improved camera in the new Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 captures 50 percent more light information compared to its predecessor. In Night Mode, Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 combines the light information of four photos taken in quick succession to produce a final image that is bright, clean, and full of details.

Huawei Y7 Prime 2019 comes with EMUI 8.2. Alongside background optimizations that enhance system operational smoothness, EMUI 8.2 features a range of battery saving measures that help the users make the most out of their device.

For instance, EMUI 8.2 features a Battery Saving Mode that disables certain features on the phone for better battery efficiency. These features synergize with the class-leading 4000mAh battery, offering two-day battery life for everyday users.