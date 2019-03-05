Kaima Looting: Amnesty Sets Up Panel Of Investigation

Three weeks after the invasion and wanton looting of Presidential Amnesty ultra-modern vocational training centre in Kaima, Bayelsa State, due for commissioning, by unknown persons, the special adviser to the President on Niger Delta and coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Prof Charles Dokubo, has set up a panel of investigation to look into the incident, unmask the perpetrators and bring them to book.

Prof Dokubo who was speaking during the inauguration of the panel in Abuja yesterday, said he felt very ashamed and embarrassed as a Niger Deltan over the incident.

He said the accomplices broke into the centre, overpowered security personnel and stole items already procured and installed in the centre for training of ex-agitators enlisted in the Amnesty programme.

He said the centre was completely looted and vandalised and that this went on unabated for three days as security personnel deployed to control the situation were given strict order not to do anything to escalate the tensed pre-election atmosphere in the Niger Delta, given the number of people involved in the act, which was estimated to be around 3000.

“Even if the soldiers and other security forces we deployed had decided to shoot at those involved, how many people would they have killed or how many people would have survived?” asked the Amnesty boss, who said that he was not sent by President Muhammadu Buhari to kill Niger Deltans, but rather was appointed to help deepen peace, safety and security of the region.

He said that he was left with no choice as the man saddled with the responsibility by the President to manage the programme on his behalf and that of the Niger Delta, than to set up a panel of investigation to appraise the role played by the military and other security agencies on that day and wants the perpetrators to be severely punished according to the laws of the land.

“That, in essence, is why this special investigation panel had been constituted after due consultations with the highest level of the nation’s security services”, declared Dokubo.

Among those enlisted for the investigation are: Brig General S. A. Songonuga (rtd), who is to chair the panel, Mr Dodoye Arikpo (DSS), Barr. CSP Paddy Ogon, Mrs Ene Cynthia Ogbe, Pastor Reuben Wilson and Mr Unyime Eyo.

The panel, according to Dokubo, is expected to carry out its investigation within seven days and report back to Amnesty office. Dokubo however gave a timeline to the committee for extension and promised to provide them with necessary assistance to aid their assignment.

He also called on all his staff to cooperate with the team of investigators to enable them do their job efficiently.

The team is expected to ascertain the remote cause of the looting, identify persons connected with the act, ascertain the level of looting and damages, as well as to appraise the security situation of the centre prior to the incident among others.

Speaking on behalf of the investigating team, the chairman, Brig Gen Songonuga, assured that they are going to put in their best and come up with positive results within the specific time.