Kano Gov’ship: Court Disqualifies PDP’s Candidate

A Federal High Court in Kano yesterday nullified the primary election that led to the emergence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Kano State, Hon. Abba K. Yusuf.

The judge, Ambrose Lewis Allagoa, ruled that the PDP did not conduct governorship primary election in Kano, and declared the candidature of Yusuf as null and void.

A PDP gubernatorial aspirant, Ali Amin-Little, had approached the court, challenging the process that led to emergence of Yusuf as PDP gubernatorial candidate in Kano.

The Federal High Court, said the elections of Abba Kabir Yusuf as Kano PDP gubernatorial candidate is illegal and an exercise in nullity.

Justice Ambrose while passing judgement on the case did not categorically said what the party (PDP) would do with the vacant position that exists in the party.

The judge further insisted that no primary election was held in PDP in Kano and presenting Abba Kabir Yusuf as the candidate of the party was illegal, null and void since he was not elected based on the party’s constitutional provision.

Ibrahim El Amin Little was among several other gubernatorial aspirants of the party who was denied the chance to fully participate in the primaries of the party. According to him the Kwankwasiyya group led by former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso had hijacked the party’s primaries by anointing Abba Kabir Yusuf unilaterally.

Other aspirants who were allegedly denied access to the party’s primaries include Jaafar Sani Bello who also went to court challenging the election of Abba Kabir Yusuf as PDP’s candidate but lost on technical grounds.