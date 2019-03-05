Local Startup Emerges MEST Africa Regional Champion

One of Lagos hottest startups, Ampz tv has emerged as the Lagos regional champion at the Meltwater Entrepreneurial School of Technology (MEST) Africa 2019 regional pitch challenge which held in Lagos. Ampz tv is a an online sports community in Africa connecting talents to a world of opportunities.

The challenge which is MEST’s 2nd annual Pan-African pitch competition seeking scale ups ready to expand into new market saw eight hottest startups in Lagos pitch their company to four judges and a number of audience at the MEST incubator in Lagos to stand a chance to receive automatic entry into the MEST Africa Summit challenge in Nairobi on June 10-12 to compete for $50,000.

Narrating the reason behind the competition Community manager, Nigeria, Nosa Omusi, said the competition offers companies that did not go through MEST’s incubator to become part of the company’s community and portfolio.

The winner of the MEST Africa Summit (Nairobi) would receive up to $50,000 in equity investment and would be invited to join the incubator of their choice.

Commenting on the win, Abdul-Jabbar Momoh, co-founder/CEO of AMPZ tv in an interview with LEADERSHIP said the team was very excited to win the Lagos competition and look forward to winning the Africa Challenge in Nairobi.

“For us, we are very excited, we have always had a very optimistic approach to push our solutions out there. This tells us people are sharing our vision and have seen the possibility of what we can do,” he added.