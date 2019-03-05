LSETF Intervention Creates 89,678 Jobs In 3 Years

The Lagos State Employment Trust fund (LSETF) in its social impact assessment report of its entrepreneurship program has said that it has provided a total of 89,678 jobs in the last 3 years with the intervention funds.

This was made know at the Impact Assessment Exercise carried out with support from Ford Foundation which held recently.

According to the report titled “LSETF Impact: Progress and Lessons”, a total of 89,678 jobs has been created from the LSETF. The LSETF has funded 7,817 MSMEs under its MSME Loan Programme. It stated that 89 percent of businesses have been able to pay back loans solely from business income and profits while 70 percent of beneficiaries who were unable to access funding before the LSETF intervention recorded positive improvement.

The report also showed that the female beneficiaries of the loan were able to support an average of five dependents each, while their male counterparts supported an average of 4 four people. This means that about 8,000 loan beneficiaries are responsible for at least 40,000 persons.

75 entrepreneurs in the technology and innovation space were impacted by the LSETF’s Lagos Innovates workspace voucher programme which led to the creation of 2,125 direct and indirect jobs. While 76 percent of the Lagos Innovates beneficiaries are ready to pitch to investors for additional funding.”

Commenting on the results of the report, the executive secretary of the LSETF, Mr. Akintunde Oyebode said; “I am very pleased that Ford Foundation partnered with us to carry out this independent assessment of the impact of the LSETF initiative and its operations. The outcome has been very insightful and has thrown up indicators to areas that need improvement. At LSETF, we believe it is important to measure impact, to ensure we improve the benefit received from the public and private capital entrusted to us. By providing this body of work, we also hope that other institutions within and outside Nigeria, learn from our experience, and are able to design even better programmes to put people in jobs.”

A panel organised to review the report by development experts comprising one of Nigeria’s leading Economists and the CEO, Kainos Edge Consulting Limited, Dr. Doyin Salami; Group Chief, Sustainability and Governance, Dangote, Dr. Ndidi Nnoli-Edozien, and Founding Partner, Ventures Platform, Mr. Kola Aina, also shared insight on aspects of the study.

In his remarks at the forum, the Regional Director, Ford Foundation, Mr. Innocent Chukwuma said; “It is impressive that the LSETF as an agency of the Government has done a laudable job even in the face of growing scepticism of the impact of special programmes by the government to solve social problems.

It is important that an agency created few years ago has decided to embark on what is usually not the norm, to check how it has performed and the lessons learnt in other to make future plans. This should be a model for other states and government agencies across the federation,” Mr. Chukwuma said.

Dr. Nnoli-Edozien on her part noted that; “This assessment is very laudable. I started working with women entrepreneurs 20 years ago in the context of growing businesses and from my experience, we have to look carefully into the areas of employability, impact, governance, funding, and sustainability to ensure this initiative is formidable.”

In the same vein, Mr. Aina said; “I am proud of the impact of the LSETF most especially within the tech and innovation ecosystem. The assessment report showed that LSETF has recorded significant success and positive perception in its involvement with the Lagos tech community and deserves commendation for the fantastic job. Even though the innovation stream received the least amount of funding, it created a significant amount of jobs of over 2,100 and that perhaps improves the confidence in the sub-sector to truly be transformative and not just from a job creation standpoint.”