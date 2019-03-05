Man Docked Over Alleged Assault In Osun

35-year-old Adeyera Rasheed was on Tuesday docked at an Osun State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ile-Ife for alleged assault occasioning harm.

He pleaded not guilty to the eight-count charge of conspiracy, assault occasioning harm, breach of peace, intimidating, harassment and threatening preferred against him.

The Prosecutor, Emmanuel Abdullahi, an Inspector of Police told the court that the accused committed the offence on Dec 14, 2018 around 11:20 am at Ogudu Village via Ile-Ife.

Abdullahi said that the accused conspired with others to commit felony therein to wit, assault occasioning harm.

He added that the accused conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace of the Ogudu community.

According to him, the accused person armed himself with dangerous weapons like cutlasses, broken bottles, clubs with intent to hack one Oluwaseyi Odesanmi; Adelani Mathew and Alabi Abiodun.

The prosecutor stated further that the accused assaulted one Oluwaseyi Odesanmi by beating him with long sticks and cutlasses, which caused him internal injury.

Abdullahi also assaulted one Adelani Mathew and Alabi Abiodun by beating them with long sticks and cutlasses which caused them internal injury.

He explained further that the accused intimidated, harassed and threatened one Oluwaseyi Odesanmi and Alabi Abiodun by harming them with cutlasses, broken bottles and club knowing same to be offence and thereby injured them.

According to him, the offence contravened sections 86 (1&2), 249 (d) and 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Olalere Olaobaju, pleaded for the bail of the accused in most liberal term with the pledge that his client would not jump bail, but would provide substantial sureties.

Magistrate Olukunle Owolawi granted the bail of the accused in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Owolawi added that sureties must swear to affidavit of means, resides within the court jurisdiction as well as produce three recent passport photographs each as he adjourned the case until April 1, for hearing.