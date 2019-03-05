NDLEA Intercepts 88.6KG Cannabis In Osun

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Osun State Command on Tuesday intercepted a car loaded with 88.6kg of cannabis sativa along Ife/Ilesha express road.

A statement made available to newsmen by State Commandant, Mr Sam Egbeola, stated that the car containing the weed which was coming from Abeokuta in Ogun State was heading to Kano before it was intercepted.

Egbeola stressed that the move to rid the state of such dangerous substance was borne out of the need to sanitize the political system against the coming House of Assembly election in the state.

He said, “In continuation of our mop up operations for a drug free election period, the command today intercepted a car loaded with 104 compressed cannabis sativa totaling 88.6kg.

“The car was intercepted along Ife /ilesa express road on his way from Abeokuta to Kano, and a suspect was arrested.

“Obviously, the feat was achieved through the brilliant performance and vigilance of our officers.

“It is indeed the resolve of our command to sustain this tempo of operation throughout the election and beyond to guarantee a drug free environment in the state”.

The Commandant therefore enjoined parents in the state to monitor their wards and counsel them against drug abuse as a way of curbing social vices in the society, adding that majority of social menace are caused by abuse of drug amongst youths.