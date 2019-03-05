NEWS
News Of Emefiele’s Sack Not True – CBN
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dismissed claims that the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele has been sacked.
Responding to enquiries from The Nation on Monday, the Director Corporate Communications of the CBN Mr. Isaac Okorafor told The Nation that “the governor is in his office working. I don’t know what you’re talking about.”
Another official of the CBN also told The Nation Correspondent that “there is nothing like that, the governor is here, his tenure expires in June.
“In fact he has functions to attend to tomorrow, one of which is to meet with stakeholders in the cotton value chain on Tuesday March 5, 2019.”
An online medium had reported on Monday afternoon reported that the CBN governor has been sacked by the presidency and given two weeks to clear his table and “handover to an unnamed successor.“
