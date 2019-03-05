NIN Integration Stalls 10- ww Year Passport Rollout – FG

The leadership of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has announced April 29, 2019 as the new date for the roll out of the 10year enhanced e-passport, which, it said would capture the National Identity Number (NIN).

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, in a statement by the Service spokesman, Sunday James explained that the postponement was to allow them finalise the integration of NIN with the new passport.

The statement reads in part, “The Comptroller General regrets to inform the general public that the roll out of the new 10 year enhanced e-Passport has been rescheduled to 29th April, 2019 to finalise the integration of the National Identity Number (NIN) with the new passport.”

The statement adds that , “Consequent upon this, the price of the current passport still remains the same and applicants are encouraged to visit our website at www.immigration.gov.ng for further information on fees payable and application processes.”

LEADERSHIP recalls that the federal government had last year approved a 10-year validity period for Nigerian passports.

This followed a presidential approval to change the face of the e-passport 10 years after it was introduced in the country.

Currently, the passports have a five-year validity period.