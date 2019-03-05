NEWS
Oba Of Benin Congratulates President Buhari
The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, says President Muhammadu Buhari will improve on his achievements during his second tenure.
This is contained in a congratulatory letter sent to Buhari on his reelection by the Benin monarch and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Benin.
The monarch congratulated the president on behalf of the Benin royal family, the members of the Edo Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, as well as the entire people of the state.
“I have no doubt that your excellency will further improve on the good works which you have carried out since your administration came into being in 2015.
“We pray to Almighty God to continue to give you good health, wisdom and the wherewithal to steer the ship of the nation to the next level.
“Once again congratulation, your excellency,” the Oba stated.
#NIgeriaDecides2019: PMB Wins 12 out of 20 States
BREAKING: Presidential Candidate Congratulates Buhari
#NIgeriaDecides2019: PMB Wins 10 out of 15 States
#NIgeriaDecides2019: PMB Wins 15 out of 27 States
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Court Nullifies PDP Governorship Candidacy In Kano
-
AFRICA21 hours ago
Drunk Police Officer Kills Colleague, 3 Others At Bar
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Gov. El-Rufa’i Receives PDP Defectors
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Lagos Ohaneze Ndigbo Endorses Sanwo-Olu For Governor
-
NEWS23 hours ago
PDP To Holds Caucus Meeting Today
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Tough Decisions By Buhari Will Be In Nigeria’s Interest – SGF
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Presidential Poll In A’Ibom Was Fraud, Says PMB
-
NEWS13 hours ago
Youths In Sokoto Rally Support For Tambuwal’s Re-election