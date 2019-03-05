Oba Of Benin Congratulates President Buhari

The Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, says President Muhammadu Buhari will improve on his achievements during his second tenure.

This is contained in a congratulatory letter sent to Buhari on his reelection by the Benin monarch and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Benin.

The monarch congratulated the president on behalf of the Benin royal family, the members of the Edo Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs, as well as the entire people of the state.

“I have no doubt that your excellency will further improve on the good works which you have carried out since your administration came into being in 2015.

“We pray to Almighty God to continue to give you good health, wisdom and the wherewithal to steer the ship of the nation to the next level.

“Once again congratulation, your excellency,” the Oba stated.