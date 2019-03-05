Obaseki Inspects Road Projects In Amagba Community, Assures Of More Devt

…as residents promise to vote APC in House of Assembly election

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Tuesday, inspected ongoing road projects in Amagba Community, Oredo Local Government Area of the state, with an assurance to provide more infrastructural projects in the area.

Obaseki, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, expressed satisfaction with the progress of work, noting that the state government was fulfilling its promise of infrastructural development of the state.

“I am impressed with the work. When we came to inspect the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) Computer-Based-Test Centre in this community, the governor promised to support the host community with road projects to give easy access to the center.

“This is a government that does not fail in keeping to its promise; in the next two years, the quality of life of people in this area will have improved.”

The governor urged people of the community to cast a vote of confidence on his administration by voting for Osaro Obaze and Chris Okaeben, both candidates of the APC in the March 9 election in the area.

Enogie of Amagba Community, Chief Frank Igbinenikaro, noted that the community had been deprived of good roads in the past, and commended the Governor Obaseki-led administration for putting smiles on their faces with the construction of link roads in the locality.

“We are seeing the handwork of Governor Obaseki in our community. We are pledging continued support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and we will vote the party’s candidates in the March 9, House of Assembly election.

Meanwhile, the Site Engineer for the WAEC CBT Road, Paul Nwankolo, said about 10 inter-connecting roads measuring 5km were being constructed. He said the WAEC CBT Road would be delivered in April.

The entourage visited the Odionwere of Amagba and held a meeting with different communities in Amagba, Ugbor, Irhirhi, Aruogba, where assurance was given on the timely completion of road projects in the communities.