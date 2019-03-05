Others
Obaseki Mourns Death Of Prof. Elebute, Extols His Contribution To Medicine
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has expressed sadness over the passing of Late Prof. Emmanuel Elebute, founder of Lagoon Hospitals and celebrated physician.
In a letter addressed to the deceased’s son and Chairman, KPMG Africa, Mr. Kunle Elebute, the governor said that he was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Prof. Elebute and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family.
According to him, “The outpouring of goodwill, by those who knew your father since his passing, attests to the impactful and decent life he lived, rare qualities that he bequeathed to you and your siblings.
“He was a great lover of peace and exuded uncommon love for hard work and the good of society, through his vast knowledge of medicine which he dedicated to caring for the sick and saving of lives in Nigeria and beyond, for decades.”
Obaseki added that Prof. Elebute’s immense contributions to the broad spectrum of the nation’s health sector, particularly, the establishment of Hygeia Nigeria Limited, which he co-founded, aided access to affordable health care in the country.
The governor said Late Prof. Elebute will be greatly missed by all and prayed that the family “finds the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss until we meet to part no more.”
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Re-election: Igbos Congratulate Buhari
Buba Galadima Emerges At Atiku’s Press Briefing
#NigeriaDecides2019 : PMB Winning In Bayelsa Despite Gov. Dickson Antics, Sylva Alleges
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
-
LAW8 hours ago
Sen. Melaye Docked, Granted N5m Bail
-
NEWS5 hours ago
Man Killed By Lion He Kept At Home
-
NEWS12 hours ago
News Of Emefiele’s Sack Not True – CBN
-
NEWS10 hours ago
I Remain Kano PDP Candidate: Kabir-Yusuf
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Presidential Poll In A’Ibom Was Fraud, Says PMB
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Presidential Poll Falls Below Standards – Obi
-
EDUCATION12 hours ago
UTME: Candidates To Write Mock Examination