Obaseki Mourns Death Of Prof. Elebute, Extols His Contribution To Medicine

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has expressed sadness over the passing of Late Prof. Emmanuel Elebute, founder of Lagoon Hospitals and celebrated physician.

In a letter addressed to the deceased’s son and Chairman, KPMG Africa, Mr. Kunle Elebute, the governor said that he was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Prof. Elebute and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family.

According to him, “The outpouring of goodwill, by those who knew your father since his passing, attests to the impactful and decent life he lived, rare qualities that he bequeathed to you and your siblings.

“He was a great lover of peace and exuded uncommon love for hard work and the good of society, through his vast knowledge of medicine which he dedicated to caring for the sick and saving of lives in Nigeria and beyond, for decades.”

Obaseki added that Prof. Elebute’s immense contributions to the broad spectrum of the nation’s health sector, particularly, the establishment of Hygeia Nigeria Limited, which he co-founded, aided access to affordable health care in the country.

The governor said Late Prof. Elebute will be greatly missed by all and prayed that the family “finds the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss until we meet to part no more.”