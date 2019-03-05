Onu Drums Support For Chartered Computer Forensics Institute

The minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has drummed support for the establishment of Chartered Computer Forensics Institute of Nigeria, saying that Nigeria will reap enormous economic benefits if the proposed bill on its establishment sails through.

Onu made this known when he received the chief executive officer of First Techno-Law Forensics, Dr. Peter Olayiwola who led members of Chartered Computer Forensics Institute of Nigeria to his office yesterday in Abuja.

He said the Executive Order 5 will enable Nigerian professionals in various fields who have the necessary skills and ability to benefit from a knowledge and innovation driven economy being promoted by the federal government, saying the establishment of a Chartered Forensic Institute in Nigeria will enable Nigerian professionals to handle forensic investigations rather than foreigners.

The minister stated that Forensic Technology is another avenue for Nigerian scientists, researchers, innovators and stakeholders in the sector to key in to aid cyber-crime investigations in Nigeria.

He said a committee comprising some specialised agencies of the ministry would be constituted to explore ways of boosting cyber security in the country.

When forensic security is fully established, Onu added, there would be job opportunities for the teeming Nigerian youths while the military would also be empowered to counter cyber warfare and other crimes.

He urged the Forensics body to find ways of deploying made-in Nigeria technology and train Nigerians to handle these products for the development of cyber-security in Nigeria.

Earlier, Dr. Peter Olayiwola, lauded the promotion of a bill to establish Chartered Forensics Institute of Nigeria and sought further collaboration with the ministry on more productive areas, pointing out the proposed collaboration was for the promotion of job creation in Nigeria.

He further said the institute has trained personnel in the banking sector, the security agencies, the Ministry of Justice and the EFCC in improving performance of their personnel, adding that the major aim of the Institute was for Nigeria to be the next technological market-hub for the world.