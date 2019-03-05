NEWS
Osun Election Petition Tribunal Constituted
The election petition tribunal that would adjudicate on the complaints arising from the February 23 general elections in Osun state has been constituted.
A statement by the Secretary, Osun state election petition tribunal, Akubue Okechukwu, said that the tribunal would be hearing complaints arising from the National Assembly and the incoming state Assembly elections.
Okechukwu hinted that the tribunal would be sitting at the High Court, Osogbo, the state capital.
According to the statement, the Registry of the election petition tribunal would be open between 8:30am and 7:30pm.
“This is to inform the Osun State indigenes and the general public that the Election Petition Registry will be open by 8:30 am –7:30 pm Monday — Friday at the High court of Justice, Osogbo, Osun State,” the statement stated.
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
Presidential Polls: Occupy Nigeria Plans Mega Protest Monday
Re-election: Igbos Congratulate Buhari
Buba Galadima Emerges At Atiku’s Press Briefing
Poll: How PMB Survived The Gang Up Of ex-Generals
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES18 hours ago
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
-
NEWS5 hours ago
Man Killed By Lion He Kept At Home
-
LAW8 hours ago
Sen. Melaye Docked, Granted N5m Bail
-
NEWS12 hours ago
News Of Emefiele’s Sack Not True – CBN
-
NEWS9 hours ago
I Remain Kano PDP Candidate: Kabir-Yusuf
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Presidential Poll In A’Ibom Was Fraud, Says PMB
-
NEWS17 hours ago
Presidential Poll Falls Below Standards – Obi
-
EDUCATION11 hours ago
UTME: Candidates To Write Mock Examination