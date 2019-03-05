Osun Election Petition Tribunal Constituted

The election petition tribunal that would adjudicate on the complaints arising from the February 23 general elections in Osun state has been constituted.

A statement by the Secretary, Osun state election petition tribunal, Akubue Okechukwu, said that the tribunal would be hearing complaints arising from the National Assembly and the incoming state Assembly elections.

Okechukwu hinted that the tribunal would be sitting at the High Court, Osogbo, the state capital.

According to the statement, the Registry of the election petition tribunal would be open between 8:30am and 7:30pm.

“This is to inform the Osun State indigenes and the general public that the Election Petition Registry will be open by 8:30 am –7:30 pm Monday — Friday at the High court of Justice, Osogbo, Osun State,” the statement stated.