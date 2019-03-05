‘Over 800,000 Registered Voters In AMAC Constituency’

As Nigerians prepare for the governorship elections across the 28 states of the federation and the FCT, candidates across various platforms have called on the over 800,000 registered voters to come out in their numbers to vote their candidates of choices.

The candidates made the call at the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Chairmanship debates organized by the Abuja Global Shapers, which held in Abuja yesterday.

The candidates in their various positions recalled that despite the fact that the AMAC had over 800,000 registered voters, it was sad that less than 80,000 voters had voted to determine the Chairman in the past.

The Candidates lamented the high level of corruption, poor state of development, lack of infrastructural /physical developments and the need to ensure inclusive growth of all citizens in the municipal Council, assuring that was their inspiration to run for the Chairmanship position of the Council.

A candidate, Tonye Dan Isokariari running on the platform of the Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) who lamented the low turnout of voters said his aspirations are geared towards ensuring job creation, development of small businesses, unbundling multiple taxation system

He said if elected, “I will encourage the development of small businesses, generate a community development fund, ensure operation clean up communities, and ensure the provision of primary health centres/ambulances across the various markets among several others”.

In the words of one of the candidates, Comrade Sadare Oladimeji, running on the platform of the Socialists Party of Nigeria (SDP), who said his key project was to ensure affordable housing policy “There are over 700 keke operators in the Council, who raise over 700,000 naira for the council daily, yet there is no evidence of such monies in the councils treasury”

“We believe that if you put one naira in a place, it must be monitored by all concerned parties, it is against what we have today, nobody knows what is generated or spent in AMAC, the total budget in AMAC is 6.8 billion, but even in calculations, you realise that what AMAC gets is more than that annually”

He lamented that, more than 150,000 youths are on the street protesting the poor electricity, but the law provides that they cannot provide for electricity, rather we will think out of the box and relate with other progressive countries such as China to help make AMAC a better place.

Speaking on his aspirations, he said “What we want, is to make AMAC in a better place for everybody, whether they are indigenes or not, to ensure they have food, shelter and health services. Noting that should continue at the spate it is going, it will continue to be a dumpsite for many countries in the world”

The Global shapers has a membership strength of over 7000 young people, drawn from various sectors and spread across 400 hubs in the FCT