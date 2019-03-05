HEALTH
Patient Free Of HIV After Stem Cell Treatment
The London patient, who was being treated for cancer, has now been in remission for 18 months and is no longer taking HIV drugs.
The researchers say it’s too early to say the patient is ‘cured’ of HIV.
Experts caution the approach is not practical for healthy people with HIV, but may ultimately help find a cure.
The male ‘London’ patient, who has not been named, was diagnosed with HIV in 2003 and advanced Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2012.
He had chemotherapy to treat the Hodgkin’s cancer and, in addition, stem cells were implanted into the patient from a donor resistant to HIV, leading to both his cancer and HIV going into remission.
Researchers from University College London, Imperial College London, Cambridge and Oxford Universities were all involved in the case.This is the second time a patient treated this way has ended up in remission from HIV.
Ten years ago, another patient in Berlin received a bone marrow transplant from a donor with natural immunity to the virus.
Timothy Brown, said to be the first person to ‘beat’ HIV/AIDS, was given two transplants and total body irradiation (radiotherapy) for leukaemia – a much more aggressive treatment.
“By achieving remission in a second patient using a similar approach, we have shown that the Berlin Patient was not an anomaly, and that it really was the treatment approaches that eliminated HIV in these two people,” said lead study author Prof Ravindra Gupta from UCL.
Prof Eduardo Olavarria, also involved in the research, from Imperial College London, said the success of stem cell transplantation offered “hope in the search for a long-awaited cure for HIV/AIDS”.CCR5 is the most commonly used receptor by HIV-1, the virus strain of HIV that dominates around the world – to enter cells.
But a very small number of people who are resistant to HIV have two mutated copies of the CCR5 receptor.
This means the virus cannot get into cells in the body that it normally infects.
The London patient received stem cells from a donor with this specific genetic mutation, which also made him resistant to HIV.
But a reservoir of cells carrying HIV can still remain in the body, in a resting state, for many years.
The UK researchers say it may be possible to use gene therapy to target the CCR5 receptor in people with HIV, now they know the Berlin patient’s recovery was not a one-off.Prof Graham Cooke, NIHR research professor and reader in infectious diseases from Imperial College London, said the results were “encouraging”.
“If we can understand better why the procedure works in some patients and not others, we will be closer to our ultimate goal of curing HIV.
“At the moment the procedure still carries too much risk to be used in patients who are otherwise well.”
#NIgeriaDecides2019: PMB Wins 12 out of 20 States
BREAKING: Presidential Candidate Congratulates Buhari
#NIgeriaDecides2019: PMB Wins 10 out of 15 States
#NIgeriaDecides2019: PMB Wins 15 out of 27 States
Atiku Isn’t The Loser…
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Court Nullifies PDP Governorship Candidacy In Kano
-
AFRICA22 hours ago
Drunk Police Officer Kills Colleague, 3 Others At Bar
-
NEWS16 hours ago
Gov. El-Rufa’i Receives PDP Defectors
-
NEWS18 hours ago
Tough Decisions By Buhari Will Be In Nigeria’s Interest – SGF
-
COVER STORIES7 hours ago
Atiku’s Missed Opportunity On The Big Stage
-
NEWS7 hours ago
Presidential Poll In A’Ibom Was Fraud, Says PMB
-
NEWS14 hours ago
Youths In Sokoto Rally Support For Tambuwal’s Re-election
-
NEWS1 hour ago
News Of Emefiele’s Sack Not True – CBN