PDP Collapsing In Kwara

Less than 24 hours after 2,500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party switched to the All Progressives Congress in Asa and Ilorin West local council areas, another wave of defection has happened, just days to the governorship election.

This time, 15 serving councillors of PDP said they have joined the APC.

The defectors, who came from five out 16 local government areas of the state, said they defected to APC in the interest of the masses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that they were elected on the platform of PDP in November 2017.

Speaking on behalf of the defectors, Suleiman Taoheed representing Ajanaku Ward in Moro Local Government Area, explained that the current PDP administration in Kwara had failed.

“We are tired of lies and poor performance of the incumbent administration in the state and as a result, we cannot be left behind in building better and brighter Kwara.

“Everybody is complaining about the political hegemony in Kwara because the system has not brought positive changes to the people of the state,” Taoheed said.

He promised on behalf of the defectors to mobilise electorate in their respective wards and vote en masse for all APC candidates on Saturday.

They also pledged their support for AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq, the APC governorship candidate, stating that he had good plans for the state considering his antecedents.

They revealed that more serving councillors would join APC before Saturday.

Receiving the defectors, Dr. Alimi Abdulrazaq, an APC stalwart and brother to the governorship flag bearer said that they would not regret their decision.

Abdulrazaq noted that his brother, when elected would ensure that local governments have full autonomy, and draw government closer to the people at the grassroots.

He urged them to mobilise electorate to vote Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and all APC state assembly candidates in the elections.

The defected councillors are: Adam Tsado, (Edu), Ogundele Segun, (Isin), James Kayode, (Ilorin East), Aremu Jamiu, (Moro), Olorunrinu Suleiman, (Ilorin South)

Others are: Omolara Sanni, (Isin), Adebayo Olatayo, (Isin) Saheed Abdulwasiu, (Isin) Saheed Musbau, (Isin) Adeyemi Oladele, (Isin) Suleiman Taoheed, (Isin), Ishola Seunayo, (Isin) among others.

On Sunday, over 2, 500 members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Ilorin West and Asa local government of Kwara.

While over 2, 000 PDP members defected in Ilorin, 500 defected to the APC in Asa local government.

The defection in Ilorin took place at Taiwo area and was led by leader of the group, Mr Bamidele Aluko, a former member of the State House of Assembly and a staunch foot soldier of Sen Bukola Saraki.

They were received by chieftains of APC, Alhaji Kunle Suleiman and Mr Olawoyin Magaji.

Aluko was also the chairman of the Kwara United Football Club and the PDP leader in Badari Ward of Ilorin West, the most populated local government area of Kwara State.

Other top defectors include Alhaji Alao Abdulyekeen, another PDP top gun from Baboko area of Ilorin, and Akeem Dare youth leader from Balogun Fulani ward 1.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that similar defection took place last Tuesday where over 500 PDP members from Osin Wara, Osin Egbejila ward and others declared allegiance to the APC in Surulere.

Aluko said the outcome of the National Assembly elections was the clearest manifestation that Kwarans had decided to reject and retire Sen.Bukola Saraki for reasons of bad governance, oppression and non-inclusive leadership.

“Our people are tired. Salaries don’t get paid in the true sense of the word and the infrastructure on the ground is not commensurate with the resources the state has received over the years.

“Worst still, people are tired of leaders who see everything from their own comfort zone.

“People are tired of the status quo. They are angry and fed up with dictatorial leadership and the result is what you just said,” Aluko said.

NAN also reports that the governorship candidate of the ANRP in Kwara, Dr AbdulMumeen Ajia, has also declared support for the governorship candidate of the APC, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Ajia, a leading candidate with appreciable following among the youths, announced his resignation from the ANRP in a statement on Sunday in Ilorin.

He said AbdulRazaq’s victory would turn a new page for the political history of Kwara for better.

Ajia said the programme and manifesto of APC governorship candidate tallied with his dream for the state.

“The situation in Kwara is really not about party, but our struggle against retrogressive leadership as a people.”

He, therefore, called on his supporters to deliver their block votes for the APC candidates, come March 9 elections.

“I have also gone through his manifesto and I am assured that the progressive, people-centred Kwara that I envisioned can be kick-started under his leadership,” Ajia said.