Pharaohs To Arrive In Nigeria For Friendly – Report

The delegation of the senior national team of Egypt will arrive in Nigeria on March 24 for the March 26 international friendly with the Super Eagles.

Officials of both the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Egyptian Football Association have confirmed that the team would arrive aboard a chartered flight.

It will head to the Asaba Airport direct from Niamey in Niger Republic.

The Pharaohs are due to take on Niger Republic a day earlier (March 23) on the final day of the qualifying campaign for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Egyptian side, like the Super Eagles, have made sure of a place at the finals holding from June 21 to July 19 ahead of the final day of qualifiers.

This was before Egypt were handed the hosting right for the championship.

Seychelles’ Pirates are the Super Eagles’ opponents for their final day of the campaign, March 22.

Nigeria and Egypt, both former AFCON winners, will clash at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba four days later.