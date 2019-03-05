Pitiful Alternative To Democratic Election: The Ukrainian Case

In February 2014, Ukraine witnessed a coup d’état, when the country’s elected President, Viktor Yanukovych, was dislodged and his legal and democratically elected government overthrown by US/EU-inspired and enabled elements. The climax of what would later go down in history as ‘Euromaidan’, took place only a few days after the incumbent President and the Parliamentary Opposition had signed the Agreement on settlement of political crisis in Ukraine, which provided for, among other multiple concessions on behalf of the cabinet, a constitutional change and extraordinary presidential elections to be held in the same year (2014).

Just like many others, Ukraine is not a homogeneous country. It has different territories, though with economic and ethno-cultural peculiarities.Economically, it has its donating and subsidized regions, the fact that exacerbates tensions when national decisions are no longer taken by acompromise.

Ethnical and cultural differentiation of Ukrainian regions springs from historic junctions of medieval ages. Ethno genesis of the country’s population could be traced back to the IX Century, when Kiev – modern capital of Ukraine –emerged. As a center of the so-called Kievanrus’ that Ukrainians, Russians and Byelorussians consider the common cradle of their national origin. In the XIII century, feudal rivalries under the constant pressure of nomadic tribes split KievanRus’ into multiple principalities. Principality of Moscow proceeded the way of becoming Russia, whereas those that would later form Ukraine found themselves under the authority of Lithuania and Poland. In 1654, the eastern territories of future Ukraine rebelled against Polish rule and joined Russia. This historical milestone perpetuated cultural differentiation of eastern and western Ukraine. As a symbolic gesture to commemorate its tercentenary in 1954, Premier of the USSR Nikita Khrushchev granted Russian peninsula of Crimea to Ukraine (both were part and parcel of the USSR).

Ukraine emerged into a state-hood within its modern confines only in 1945. It assumed its sovereignty after desolation of the Soviet Union in 1991, becoming the second largest European country and home to 42 million people; and the clear-cut distinction between western and eastern Ukrainepersists to date. It manifests itself also in political perspectives of the people. For instance, when it comes to economic relations and development, the eastern voters would rather prefer to see the country advantaging from the post-soviet infrastructure as part of the Common Economic Space, whereaswesterners would trade everything for a faint glimmer of hope to join, one fine day, the European Union.

Not once these political differences have been taken to the streets. Yet, most of its sovereign history the Ukrainian policies were defined by a hard-won compromise.

The common-ground strategy among other thingsallowed Ukraine to be accruing benefits from both eastern and western neighbors for decades, sincenone of them wanted the country to join the alternative integration project. In 2003 Kiev agreed with Russia, Kazakhstan and Belarus to find Common Economic Space, and in 2006 started talks on Ukraine – EU Association Agreement. The country had been looking for a halfway arrangementto enable simultaneous participation in both Projects,until in 2013 President of the European Commission,Jose Manuel Barroso, unequivocally ruled that option for Kiev out. In the wake of his statement, the Government of Ukraine –having repeatedly considered all pros and cons, concluded thatrealization of the Agreement would require too muchfrom the country offering too little in exchange, and, therefore, did not sign it.

The last-minute solution to suspend the signing sparked indignation among Ukrainians, mostly in the West, which hoped this Agreement to become the dare stride of progress in the ever stagnating, tangled up in red tape country. It caused unrest, which by February 2014 colored clearly anti-presidential. Despite the above efforts to reach settlement with the opposition backed by rebellious masses, the president was ousted and the opposition – that openly promoted the above Western scenario only – seized power by force.

As any political turmoil, this one created a power vacuum, immediately filled by aggressive nationalistic groups, who deemed other ethnicities to pose a perennial threat to the Ukrainian identity and independence. Unscrupulous politicians exploited it to their advantage and secured a groundswell in the run-up to the presidential election of May 2014 that was to legitimize the already accomplished coup.The pillagers jeopardized security of eastern regions with predominantly mixed and Russian population.

After multiple chauvinistic atrocities committed by radical nationalists throughout the country, Crimea – that is by 70% inhabited by Russian people – decided at the referendum of March 2014 to rejoin the Russian Federation, as it was before 1964. Two eastern regions Donetsk and Luhansk – with up to 50% of Russian population – rebelled against the new regime in Kiev and proclaimed independence. Amilitary conflict in those regions is still ongoing.

Since 2014, Ukraine has lost control over 7% of its former territories, 13% of population. 6 million people left the country for good. Over 10 thousand died in the military clashes in the East. The country’s external debt hit 104% of GDP in 2017. With the loss of territories and destruction, Ukrainian GDP contracted from 2013 to 2017 by 38%, GDP per person – by 36% (World Bank statistics). In the middle of the havoc and moribund economy, the incumbent administration is now preparing for the impending elections of 2019.

Seizure of power in 2014 created countless calamities in Ukraine that would require decades for their rectification. By no means, had it satisfied political aspirations of any struggling party concerned. The due democratic settlement that had been agreed upon by February 2014 would not have remedied all the problems, but it would have created instruments for the inclusive political process and could have surely precluded deaths and destruction.

No mind with iota of discernibility needs to be told that the Ukrainian coup is a foolhardy decision with both short and long term egregious consequences. It is not only the case of defection from a democratic election with its immediate effect. In fact, many cases abound.

However, the little time that passed, since drastic collapse of national unity, statistics, unabated civil war, loss of control over territories and ruthless sufferings of people, have rendered the development in Ukraine a case of special significance and makes it particularly instructive.

–Adam, is a Doctoral student and researcher at the Mass Communication Department, University of Lagos