NEWS
PMB Hosts APC Campaigns Officials At Victory Dinner
President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night hosted members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to a victory dinner at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those in attendance at the dinner included the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari, some cabinet ministers and presidential aides.
The president had on Feb. 27 hosted members of the PCC Situation Room to a similar victory dinner at the State House.
NAN reports that members of PCC headed by the president and co-chaired by APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who were inaugurated in January, formulated and took charge of the 2019 APC Presidential Campaign Policy.
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Feb. 27 declared the president winner of the 2019 presidential election held on Feb. 23.
Buhari was declared re-elected having polled 15,191,847 votes, winning in 19 states, to defeat 72 other candidates, including Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 11, 255,978 votes.
Atiku won in 17 states and the FCT to occupy the second position.(NAN)
