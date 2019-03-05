PMB, Service Chiefs Meet Over Guber Polls

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday held a meeting with service chiefs over the gubernatorial and state assembly elections this Saturday.

Speaking to State House correspondents after the meeting, acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammad Adamu reiterated his earlier warning to ballot box snatchers and thugs to stay away from polling units.

According to him, adequate security has been provided for the gubernatorial elections calling on voters to come out to exercise their civil right.

He vowed that security personnel have resolved to deal ruthlessly with anybody that attempts to disrupt the process of the election.

He said “We are all aware of the fact that we just concluded the presidential and National Assembly elections and we want to congratulate Nigerians for the peaceful conduct of the elections and we are prepared now for the governorship and the House of Assembly elections in the country.

“We’ll like every Nigerian to come out and cast his or her vote. The security arrangement we provided during the presidential elections is being enhanced so as to provide enabling environment for everybody to come out and cast his or her vote for their preferred candidates.

“We will again advise those that will want to disrupt the process to rethink because during the presidential election, we had some few challenges here and there, those challenges, we’ll not allow those challenges to repast themselves. We are taking more security measures to address those pockets of challenges we noticed.

“So, thuggery again, is not allowed, ballot snatching is not allowed, disruption of the election process is not allowed. We, the security personnel have resolved to deal ruthlessly with anybody that attempts to disrupt the process of this election. For that reason, we expect, every states, the conduct of the election should be respected.

“We expect that electoral materials must not be tempered with, we expect that the INEC officials would do their work without fear or favour and without being allowed to compromise. The same thing, the security personnel are to perform their duties without allowing themselves to be compromised.

“So, we have heightened the security arrangement to make sure that the election goes without any hitch.

The IGP also said arrests have been made concerning hoodlums that disrupted the elections in some states during the presidential elections.

He also said security has been enhanced in Bayelsa and other states were killings took place in the last elections.

He said “There are cases of killings as we speak in some states especially in Bayelsa state, what special effort you are putting in place to ensure that we have a peaceful election?

“Virtually, in BAYELSA and there are other states within that zone that we have taken notice of the fact that people there prone to violence so we have increased the number of security personnel that have been posted there.

Also, we have increased intelligent outfit that has been posted there so as to help us identify those people that are trying to cause problem so that we can take them out of the environment before they cause the problem. Therefore, there is increase in security personnel.

“Some of the electoral officers have accused the security agencies of militarize get the process, they claimed that they were not even allowed to do their work, security agents will come and edge some of the political parties; how are you going to address some of these fears?

Explaining further he said “Well, as I said before, everybody, the lives of Nigerians are secured in terms of provision of adequate security to come out and vote. If you judge what you have said with the report of the international observers and local observers, you will see that both the local and international observers have adjudged the process to be peaceful.

“So pocket of challenges you get here and there did not affect the peaceful conduct of the elections. The process was peaceful and credible.

When asked if prosecution has been made he said “Investigation is ongoing. There is an investigative team that has been setup headed by the Commissioner of Police I charge of legal, they are compiling the case files, and they are investigating them. At the end of the investigation, the police in liaising with INEC will prosecute them.

Security chief in attendance were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai; and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe.

Also present were Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar; Director General of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Buchi, and some other security heads.