Police Arrest 323 Persons For Electoral Offences

The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested 323 suspects involved in various electoral crimes during the 2019 presidential and national assembly elections.

The acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, who stated this in Abuja, said two police officers also died during the elections.

According to him, “It is noted that updated statistics resulting from Presidential and National Assembly elections, shows that a total of 323 offenders have so far been arrested for various electoral offences and sundry crimes across the country.

“Two officers also paid the supreme sacrifice, while some others were assaulted and injured.

“In appreciating the sacrifice made towards the advancement of the democratic journey of our country, I wish to send my heartfelt condolences to the families of officers and men who lost their lives during the exercise and I also sympathize with those who were injured or assaulted. I assure them that the perpetrators of these acts will be fished out and brought to deserved justice no matter their socio-political status.

“For those arrested for various electoral infractions, I have directed the Special Electoral Offences Team of the Force to undertake detailed and conclusive investigations into all the cases with a view to liaising with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in ensuring their prosecution.”

On the forthcoming governorship and state assembly elections, the IGP, who insisted that no arm bearing officer who stay at the polling booth, said “As we perfect our plans for the Governorship and State Assembly elections, I also want to reassure the nation and the international community of the unwavering commitment of the Police to work closely with INEC and sister security agencies towards guaranteeing a peaceful and secure space for Nigerians to exercise their electoral franchise.

“l must, however, re-emphasize that just as in the recently concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Nigeria Police shall remain civil, firm, optimally professional and apolitical in the discharge of our duties in the 9th March, 2019 elections. We shall, nonetheless, deploy all lawful assets and assert our statutory powers to deal decisively, firmly, and promptly with any person or groups that may attempt to disrupt the process.

“Therefore, all political actors who might be preparing to threaten the peaceful conduct of the exercise are hereby firmly warned to play the game of politics by the rules as stipulated in the Electoral Act and to appreciate that national interest overrides their personal ambitions. Doing otherwise shall attract the full and appropriate response from the Police and other security agencies.”