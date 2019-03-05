Police Nab Man Who Murdered Female Lawyer

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly killed a lady, Feyitayo Obot, in her hotel room in Opebi, Ikeja.

According to a statement signed by the Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Chike Oti, the suspect claimed that he had sneaked into the deceased room to steal her money and not to kill her.

“On Jan. 26, 2019, the Lagos State Police Command received a report that one Feyitayo Obot, female, aged 34, was gruesomely murdered in her hotel room at Opebi, Ikeja, by one Joshua Usulor, male, 21 years old.

“Sequel to the report, the Command sent its homicide detectives to the scene of crime at Opebi, Ikeja, where they collected important exhibits for forensic analysis.

“The body, which had multiple stab wounds on the abdominal region and a throat slit open with a sharp object was recovered for autopsy.

“Although the suspect absconded after committing the crime, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu, charged the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of (SCIID), Panti Yaba, DCP Yetunde Longe, to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the culprit is arrested and prosecuted.

“Painstaking investigation, however, led to the arrest of the suspect on Feb. 28, at his hideout in Victoria Island Lagos,” the statement read.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the suspect, during investigation, confessed to have committed the crime.

He said he had never met Ms Feyitayo Obot until the day he attacked her and that he was motivated to rob the deceased to enable him offset his hotel bill having exceeded his stay at an hotel.

According to the statement, the suspect claimed to have sneaked into the deceased room to steal her money and her phones but the deceased struggled with him but she was overpowered.

“He then stabbed her with a sharp knife on the stomach and used the same knife to slit her throat. Satisfied that the woman was dead, he made away with her phones and a cash sum of N26,000.

“Investigation revealed that the deceased was a lawyer who came to Lagos for a business meeting and lodged in a hotel at Opebi, Ikeja.

“The suspect will be charged to court for murder.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has directed that the case file be duplicated and forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice,” Oti said.

In a related development, one Amara Ezeodum, male, was arrested by policemen on anti-crime patrol at No. 66, Olaitan Sebanjo St., Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

According to the statement, the cry of one Miss Oluwatosin Graig, who was robbed by the suspect, attracted the policemen led by CSP Isah Abdulmajid to the scene.

“The officers gave the accused a hot chase, arrested and recovered a gun from him,” it said.

The statement said the Commissioner of Police commended the efforts of the Anti-Crime Patrol team of Maroko Police Station and urged other police formations within the command to emulate them. (NAN)