Poll: SDP Urges Atiku To Accept Defeat

National secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alhaji Shehu Gabam has appealed to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to take a cue from the standard set by former President Goodluck Jonathan to accept the result of the February 23rd presidential election in good faith and not to heat up the polity.

Gabam, who noted that world leaders have already congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari advised Nigerians to reject anybody who wants to heat up the polity and cause crisis in the country.

He argued that the presidential election, which was keenly contested and monitored by both the local and international observers, was free and fair.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Wednesday announced the All Progressive Congress (APC ) presidential candidate , President Muhammadu Buhari winner of last presidential election, with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar rejecting the results.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday in Abuja on the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly elections, Gabam noted that Atiku should not be deprived of his fundamental right to go to court to seek redress if he is aggrieved.

He said, “Atiku has liberty to go to court, Buhari went to court several times that he contested and lost, so nobody should deny him of going to court.”

He continued, “PDP can claim that the election was rigged, they have been rigging election, international and local observers that monitored the election confirmed that the election was free and fair. Atiku should concede defeat, Jonathan has set the pace and Nigeria should reject anybody that wants to heat up the polity.”

The party’s scribe, who said that the SDP performed well in the National Assembly elections irrespective of its internal crisis, disclosed that the party would challenge the outcome of Kogi Central senatorial election in the court, which according to him was won by the party.

While commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its uprightness in the conduct of the elections, he urged the commission to address some lapses identified during the last election.