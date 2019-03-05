RCM Supports Atiku’s Decision To Reject Election Result

The Red Card Movement (RCM), a nongovernmental organisation, has declared its support of the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to reject the result of the last presidential election as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to a statement signed by the co-chairman of the organisation, Dr Tony Akabuno, the result of the just concluded presidential election, held on Saturday, February 23rd, 2019, which was declared by INEC, was in favour of the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari.

“We still stand by our pre-election endorsement of HE Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the most pragmatic choice to dislodge the Buhari presidency at the poll. He remains our candidate for the 2019 presidential election. This position is unchangeable, no matter the final outcome of election as will be decided by the Supreme Court.

“We agree with HE Alhaji Atiku Abubakar that the presidential election on February 23, 2019 was not free, fair or anything close to credible. Our members discreetly observed the election process across the federation and noticed a lot of electoral violence, militarisation of the election to the extent that voters and observers were threatened and unable to exercise their franchise.

“We condemn the arrest of supporters of the opposition candidate such as that of Engr Buba Galadima. We demand that based on his recent release, the government desists from further harassing him, including other ardent supporters of the opposition party. Other supporters of the opposition that are still being detained should also be released unconditionally.

According to Dr Tony, the security agencies should bring action against those who unleashed violence, snatching of ballot boxes and burning of ballot papers in Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Imo States et al.

“There must be fairness, equity and justice as stipulated by The Universal Declaration of Human Rights in Article 21 that, “the will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government; this will shall be expressed in periodic and genuine elections which shall be by universal and equal suffrage and shall be held by secret ballot or by equivalent free voting procedures.”

“We salute the courage of HE Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for his decision to reject the result as announced by INEC and his option to use the courts to reclaim his stolen mandate. He is indeed a true democrat.

“RCM stands for good governance and responsible leadership. Therefore, we cannot look away while the rights and freedom of citizens in choosing their leaders are being taken away from them.”

The chairman, in the statement, urged members of the organization and all Nigerians to remain calm and peaceful, and trust the judiciary to restore the mandate of the people.