Rivers: Army Hands Over 14 Suspected Electoral Offenders To Police

The 6 Division of the Nigerian Army yesterday handed over another set of 14 suspected electoral offenders, who were arrested during the February 23, 2019 Presidential and National Assembly elections, to the Rivers State Police Command.

The recent handover bring to 53, the number of suspected electoral offenders who have been handed over to the Nigeria Police by the authorities of 6 Division, Nigerian Army.

Among the first set of suspects handed over to the Police were two top functionaries of the Rivers State Government, Hon. Wanaka Okpokiri and Dr. Reason Onya, who were arrested on Election Day in Ahoada-West local government area of the state.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the handover of the suspects in Port Harcourt, the Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, said the Army decided to Hanover the suspects to the Police after concluding investigations on their matter.

Iliyasu said: “It is the tradition of the Nigerian Army to handover arrested suspects for possible prosecution.

“Today, again, we have 14 suspects who were arrested on 23rd of February during the last Presidential and National Assembly elections for various offences, which bothers on violence.

“We are now here to hand them over to the Rivers State Police Command for possible prosecution for further investigation and prosecution. We release suspects to the Police when investigations have been concluded.”

Iliyasu stated that majority of the suspects were arrested at Abonnema, headquarters of Akuku-Toru local government area of the state.

He further stated that only three of the suspects were arrested at Iwofe, a riverine community in Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.