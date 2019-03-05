SDP Guber Candidate Distributes 115 Solar Tricycles To Party Members In Adamawa

Chief Emmanuel Bello, Governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in Adamawa state, has distributed 115 solar powered tricycles, to empowered the party stakeholder in the state.

Bello while speaking at the distribution exercise in Yola Monday, said the gesture is to mitigate the rising unemployment rate in the state, aimed at wealth creation and boost Agro-economic activities of party members.

The beneficiaries who are mostly from the grassroots, are expected to support community base farming activities, for private sector empowerment as well as to canvass supports in their respective areas.

The tricycles he said, would be used in transporting farm, produce which is the major sources of means of livelihood of members of party.

“Adamawa state, is the 8th largest state in Nigeria, 75 per cent of the land arable and is vacant, the machines is to support the beneficiaries, state can boost some of the nation’s price and profitable resources.

“The beneficiaries are expected to use it for economic activities to support and bring easy to their lives.

“Most of the beneficiaries are grassroots people, who know how to best turn any support in to wealth creation”. he maintained.

Michika, Madagali, Jada, Guyuk, Song, Mubi-South, and Toungo local government areas, benefited in the first phase of the distribution exercise.

Mr Joel Dikanwa former member house of assembly representing Guyuk percent and Hajiya Mairo Ibrahim, spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, promised to use the tricycles for the benefit intended and to gather support for the party’s candidate ahead of the Saturday polls.

They all commended the Chief Bello for impacting positively on their lives, which they said no any other candidate have done similar in the state.

“Chief Emmanuel Bellow has no religious bias, he is the best candidate to occupy Dougerei Government house” they asserted.

The second phase of the distribution will continues tomorrow, where beneficiaries a expected to across the remaining 17 local councils to benefit.