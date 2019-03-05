SGF Vows To Resolve Adamawa APC Stakeholders’ Crisis

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, has pledged to resolve the lingering crisis rocking the Adamwa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to enable the party go into the gubernatorial polls as one indivisible entity.

Mustapha who promised to ensure victory for the party said with the new spirit of unity in the party, its victory come March 9, 2019 is a settled issue.

He promised to ensure that contentious issues are addressed in the interest of the party ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial and State Assembly polls.

He said that there were contentious issues over the party’s primaries but added that the matter would not deter the party from winning the gubernatorial and State Assembly elections with landslide victory.

In an exclusive interview in Yola, yesterday, the SGF said the move to unify the contending forces would bring about a more focused APC committed to retaining the state.

“We had a stakeholders meeting in my office in Abuja, some of the issues hitherto not looked into, have now been resolved. We are coming out stronger, more united and focus driven, with a sole resolve to retain the state at all levels”, he said.

He described his appointment as great favour to the people of the state by President Muhammadu Buhari, noting that an indigene of the state was relieved of the position of SGF, and another person from the same constituency was appointed to serve in the same capacity.

“My appointment is great favour to the people of state by Mr President, that had never happened before.

“I give gratitude to God, truly, I can’t claim that am the most qualified or must knowledgeable to occupy the office of SGF,” he said.

Commenting on the presidential polls, Mustpha said, he would not consider the margin of victory by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state during the presidential polls as defeat saying, APC had put up a formidable race at the polls.

He urged the electorate to come out en mass and vote for APC to give the party more chances to consolidate on the gains of transforming the state.