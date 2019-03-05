Simi In Graceful Visuals For Ayo

Ace Nigeria singer and celebrity, Simisola Ogunleye aka Simi has released the visual of her recent new single “Ayo.”

The singer shared the visuals to her latest single, ‘Ayo’ in YouTube, where she sang excitedly in a great appreciation to God.

The singer released of her first official ‘Ayo’ in audio in 2018, which was produced by Legendary Beatz Record, has finally come though with the visuals of it.

The lyrics of the song talks about the singer’s expression of joy forever and request for better things to come.

Ayo which translates to ‘Joy’ finds Simi in her thankful state as she sings about all the blessings that have come her way.

The video was shot by Director K, shows different categories of persons as they danced in excitement to the song.

The new song ‘Ayo’ was the singer ‘s first solo single for the new year after her joint single with her husband and singer Adekunle Gold in the ‘ promise’

The afro-alternative song also contained lyrics of her speaking of the joy and God’s blessing for her and her entire household this year.

Simi recently got married to renowned singer Adekunle Gold. She was a gospel singer before she released her debut in 2008 titled ‘Ogaju’

The singer’s career came into limelight in 2014 after she released ‘Tiff’ a song which was nominated in two categories at ‘The Headies 2015’ and further brought her to mainstream recognition.