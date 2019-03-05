Sokoto APC Debunks Plot To Depose Sultan

Sokoto State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, debunked rumours making the rounds in the state that the party had perfected plans to unseat the Sultan of Sokoto and president general, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III should it eventually win the March 9th governorship election.

Addressing newsmen on the development at the party’s secretariat, APC state chairman, Isa Sadiq Achida said, their party consists of people who hold not only the Sultanate Council and the Sultan in high esteem but equally have respect for all irrespective of position, creed and political affiliations.

He added that as far as they were concerned, the Sultan remains a father to all, hence making such allegation by the opposition could at most be described as the peak of desperation.

Achida who noted that such propaganda was part of the bitter consequences of the Presidential and National Assembly elections, added that, it also goes to prove that another defeat is imminently waiting for the PDP in Sokoto.

“Consequently, the PDP is now resorting to hiring willing religious clerics with the aim of tarnishing the good image of our great party, the APC insinuating that our party has some scores to settle with the Sultanate Council.

“We have learnt that some miscreants are currently organizing a demonstration at the Sultan’s palace condemning the purported plan to remove the Sultan after winning the elections. We believe that must have been a sponsored propaganda to tarnish the image of some innocent persons in their desperate efforts to win the hearts of the people of Sokoto State.

The Sokoto APC equally accused PDP of perfecting plans to bribe electoral officials at the various local government levels to enable them rig the forthcoming March 9th election.

“People may wish to recall that we have previously raised alarm that the PDP have in their possession unclaimed PVCs clandestinely acquired for this purpose”.