Stakeholders Hail Fayemi’s All-inclusive Government

Non-indigenous ethnic groups and the Private Sector Unions in Ekiti State have hailed the all-inclusive government of Governor Kayode Fayemi which has enabled all stakeholders to take ownership of the electioneering process in the state.

The groups at a rally in Ado- Ekiti, the state capital, lauded Dr. Fayemi for ensuring a peaceful conduct of the presidential and National Assembly elections in the state.

The peaceful atmosphere during the elections, according to them, was not unconnected with Fayemi’s stance to bring all stakeholders on board in making critical state decisions.

The Private Sector Union, in a statement signed by its Secretary, Prince Aladeloye Oroya, commended Fayemi for his “selfless and detribalized politics” which, according to the union, has endeared the governor to Ekiti people.

The group said the victory of the APC in Ekiti State was a product of Fayemi’s “unparalleled generosity and sportsmanship as well as President Muhammadu Buhari’s “personal integrity and public office records”.

The State President of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nathaniel Uzoma, said the rally was organized to felicitate with Buhari on his victory; adding that the outcome of the election amounted to an endorsement of the people-oriented programmes of the Buhari-led government.

“Your Excellency, we have come to congratulate you on the victor of President Buhari. All of us cannot go to Abuja but we know that you, as our very good friend, can extend our goodwill message to the president. It is good to allow the president continue his good works”, he said.