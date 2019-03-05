UTME: Candidates To Write Mock Examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has scheduled Saturday, March 23 for the conduct of its 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) Mock exercise.

The board made this known in a statement, signed by its Head, Media and Publicity, Dr Fabian Benjamin on Tuesday in Abuja.

The board said that candidates were expected to begin the printing of their Mock Examination Notification slips from Wednesday, March 6.

It recalled that the mock examination was introduced in 2017 to give candidates the opportunity to familiarise themselves with the conduct of Computer Based Test (CBT), particularly, candidates who are not conversant with the use of computers.

It also stated that it would not want any candidate to be at a disadvantaged position, hence the introduction of the mock examination and other processes like the introduction of the nine keys without a mouse for candidates to use the computer with ease during the examination.

It went further that the mock exercise was aimed at ascertaining the readiness of its systems and to appraise candidates’ preparedness for the main examination.

This clarification, it stated, was necessary because of insinuations from some quarters that marks, from the mock examination would be added to scores obtained in the main examination.

The statement noted also, that the mock exercise, would not be used for any assessment process, while urging all candidates to guard jealously, all their particulars concerning both UTME and Direct Entry (DE) as they prepare for the process.

NAN recalls that the mock exercise was earlier scheduled for Feb. 23, but was however rescheduled due to the postponed elections by the Independent National Electoral.