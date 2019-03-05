ENTERTAINMENT
Veteran Nigerian Rapper Slams Olu Maintain For Performing His Song On Stage
Nigerian popular rapper, Eldee has angrily called out his collague, Olu Maintain accusing him of going out to perform his songs ‘like he created them’.
To make his point, Eldee shared a recent video of Olu Maintain performing their 2008 collaboration ‘Big Boy’ featuring Banky W and Oladele. Eldee in the caption which he has now deleted wrote,
‘This shameless nigga goes out on stages performing my songs like he created it. I still remember how he tried to steal the record right after I put him on it, forcing me to put it out prematurely. Nigga ran off with the un-mastered draft and went to print CDs with himself as the lead artist, even his verse was written by me.
Lesson to all young artists, don’t ever do pity features’. Rapper, Ice Prince however stepped in, explaining that featured artists on a song should be allowed to perform and promote a song except a contract was signed otherwise.
