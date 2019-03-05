Why We Arrested Atiku’s Son In-law – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has explained that its operatives arrested Alhaji Babalele Abdullahi, the son in-law of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar because of a suspected fraud case of 150 million euros.

When contacted, Tony Orilade, acting spokesperson of EFCC, said, “Yes, Babalele is with us. We don’t do our investigation in the media, so I don’t have details for now; but at the appropriate time we shall speak”.

When queried further, he said, “Yes, he, Babalele, is being investigated over alleged case of money laundering.The sum involved is 150 million euros. Investigation is ongoing and he is in EFCC. He will be released soon.”

Recall that on Saturday, the EFCC arrested Alhaji Babalele Abdullahi, who is also finance director of Atiku’s group of companies at his Maitama residence.

The EFCC agents numbering about two dozen came in two regular vehicles, an 18-seater Toyota bus (registration Abuja CS 522 RSH) and a Hilux van.

They arrived Babalele’s Maitama residence at 8:30am but were prevented from gaining access into the house until his lawyers arrived.

Media Adviser to Atiku, Paul Ibe had explained that, “They came with a search warrant to search the house and office of Babalele and found nothing incriminating. They then proceeded to his office at Oakland Centre in Maitama and found nothing incriminating there. However, they took away some documents of landed property. Not done, the EFCC officials stormed his Wuse residence where they again found nothing incriminating after the search.

“Afterwards, Babalele was taken away to the EFCC office in Wuse to make a statement alongside Mr. Lawan Ayuba”.