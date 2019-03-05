NEWS
YAN Endorses el-Rufai For Re-election
Group under the aupices of Youth Assembly of Nigeria (YAN) Kaduna state chapter has thrown their weight behind the All Progressive Congress (APC) Candidate, Mallam Nasiru el-Rufai for reelection on 9th March, 2019 gubernatorial election.
Alhaji Hassan Raiwan, Chairman of the occasion and also chairman focal point encouraged the youths to go out on the 9th of March and vote el-Rufai and APC.
Alh. Raiwan in his speech said that, el-Rufai has many achievements in his first term, stressing, ” el-rufai has done very well for Kaduna State, he deserves a second term, so let’s give him the opportunity to finish his good work “.
He also urged the Youths to reject any form of election violence and ensure that their votes count.
Builder Shamsueen MD Yusuf, the youth patron urged the youths to exercise their franchise by voting el- Rufai on the 9th of March , 2019. He said that el-Rufai has all it takes to be reelected.
The Guest speaker Ahmed Maiyaki said that governor el-Rufai is youths friendly, and further urged the youths not to be deceived or cajoled to voting person who cannot provide good governance.
He commended the Youths from Zaria local government for giving President Muhammadu Buhari the highest number of votes in Kaduna. “I urged the youths to use social media to convince people of Kaduna state to vote for el-Rufai and APC”.
Barrister Zainab Sa’ad, said that no movement in the world has succeeded without the youth .” the future of Nigeria is in your hands, vote el-Rufai for better Kaduna state “.
