Saudi Arabian Centre Distribute Relief Materials To Yobe IDPs

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday distributed over 750,000 food baskets to Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) in Fune, Yobe.

Mr Naseer Al-Subair, Assistant Director, Agent Aid at the centre, said 10 million dollars aid was provided by the kingdom to people displaced by insurgency in Northeast Nigeria.

“We are targeting 840,000 IDPs in Borno and Yobe states to provide for their immediate needs and alleviate the sufferings of the displaced persons,” he said.

Gov Ibrahim Gaidam of the state said the intervention by the Saudi centre was in tandem with the state’s Resettlement, Recovery and Rehabilitation process to provide the displaced persons with dignified lives.

The governor, who was represented by Muhammad Lamin, Commissioner for Education, assured that the relief items would be shared among people that were captured on the biometric list and those who truly deserved the support.

Alhaji Mustapha Maihajja, Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said the intervention contributed immensely in the resettlement process of the people displaced by insurgency.

The DG, represented by Air Commodore Akigbe Iyamu, Director, Search and Rescue, said NEMA was partnering with the centre and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to ensure successful distribution of the package.

Alhaji Musa Jidawa, Permanent Secretary, SEMA, said the first and second batches of the distribution were taken to the doorsteps of the beneficiaries.

“The beneficiaries have been profiled to ensure that all those captured are provided with the materials, no one will be left without receiving his share of the package.”

He commended the centre for the intervention and urged others to emulate King Salman to enhance the welfare of the people.