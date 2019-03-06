2019 Polls: How EFCC’s Anti-vote Buying Crusade Changed The Dynamics

The Presidential and National Assembly elections held across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja on Saturday, February 23, 2019 may have come and gone, but the significant role played by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the electoral process is legendary. The commission did not leave any stone unturned in checking the inglorious cases of vote buying, and this, no doubt, has changed the dynamics of Nigeria’s electoral process for good. In clearer terms, it was unprecedented.

For the first time in the history of Nigeria’s burgeoning democracy, operatives of the EFCC were seen patrolling various polling centers across the country, as part of efforts to effectively bring to the barest minimum, cases of vote-buying, and ensure that sanity is instilled in the voting system.

Across the length and breadth of the country, the sight of operatives of the anti-graft agency on the day of election, no doubt sent shivers down the spines of those who had hitherto planned to influence the outcome of the elections, by sharing dollars notes and wads of naira to buy votes. There were clear instances of vote-buyers scampering for “safety” at the sight of EFCC operatives, with many of them murmuring at the failure of their plans.

From Gombe in the North-East, to Edo and Port Harcourt in the South-South, to the ancient city of Ibadan in the South-West, to Kano in the North West, Abia in the South-East, Ilorin and Markurdi in the North Central, operatives of the EFCC traversed every nook and cranny of the country, to ensure that the electoral process was devoid of any monetary influence.

At the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Magbon, Abeokuta, Ogun State, and the Oshimill South office of INEC in Delta State, among other collations centers, officers of the EFCC were visible as they joined other stakeholders and observers, to ensure that even at the point of counting the votes, those whose mission it was to still ensure that they influenced the outcome of the election, by way of inducing INEC officials with monetary gains, failed in their mission.

It was a case of the Eagle eye sharply roving round, 360 degrees, to strike any agent of vote buying. The operatives of the EFCC were unmistakable in their outfit and mission, as they moved from one polling unit to another, taking up strategic positions, while acting on intelligence report. At various polling units visited by EFCC operatives across the country, the fear of the EFCC became the beginning of sanity and wisdom for those who had strategized on how to share funds to induce voters. Many of them, for fear of being arrested, scampered to their various hideouts, muttering words like, “which one concern EFCC with election ooo”.

In Gombe, two vote buyers, who hitherto thought it was business as usual, were arrested by operatives of the EFCC, with wads of naira in their hands, as officers of the anti-graft agency, effectively aborted their plans and took them into custody, as part of investigating a larger syndicate of vote-buyers.

President Muhammadu Buhari, himself, had on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, days before the elections, raised the alarm that some politicians had flooded the system with huge sums of foreign currencies, which they planned to use to influence the outcome of the elections, by way of bribing voters in order to sway them to vote for them.

The alarm, as far as the EFCC was concerned, was a call to duty. Though the President commended the EFCC for successfully tracking the inflow of the foreign currencies into the system aimed at influencing the elections, what he perhaps did not know at the time, was that the EFCC had long before now, foreseen the trend and declared war against vote-buying, setting in motion, its strategy to ensure a free and fair election, devoid of vote-buying, or what a former state governor, now standing trial for money laundering charges, described as, “stomach infrastructure”.

There was no stone left unturned in the EFCC’s war against vote-buying. The anti-graft agency had long woken up to the reality of vote-buying, being a major sore in the country’s electoral process. It was a resolute war, which the acting EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu, had long declared at various fora. In fact, a few hours before the president’s alarm, the EFCC boss had alerted Nigerians of the influx of fake dollar notes, which had flooded the country in the run-up to the elections. Operatives were also deployed at strategic positions to lay ambush for slush monies apparently brought into the country to influence the elections. A reward system was also put in place, for whistle-blowers who gave the agency credible intel, as the EFCC rolled out a couple of phone contacts to reach operatives.

He said: “The intelligence indicates that the dollar notes have features of genuineness, but forensic analysis by the Commission reveals otherwise.

“We also wish to inform the general public that the Commission has just reliably gathered that the fake dollars notes are likely to be voodoo money with the attendant consequences.

“We therefore warn the BDC operators to be cautious in their transactions from now till the end of the elections.”

Indeed, Bureaux de Change, BDC operators, were a key target of the EFCC’s war against vote-buying. The anti-graft agency was quick to identify them as accomplices in the influx of foreign currencies, being deliberately made to flood the country by politicians. And so, Magu at several fora, engaged them to put the interest of the country first, before monetary gains and not to allow themselves to be tools in the hands of desperate politicians hell-bent on derailing the electoral system, through monetary inducement. Several such engagements also held at the various zonal offices of the EFCC across the country, with the firm message to operators that they should not allow themselves to be used for vote buying.

Taking the charge to BDC operators, Magu during various engagements with members of the Association of Bureaux de Change Operators of Nigeria, ABCON, charged them not to allow themselves to be tools in the hands of politicians, who use them as “couriers” of illicit funds. He further stressed that the investigations of the EFCC had revealed that “these politicians transfer looted funds from government account to the account of BDCs, in 10, 20 millions in about 75 transactions in one day, which is done with only paper work, and no physical cash”. He further noted that “the BDC operators, help clean up the dirty money”, but gave the stern warning that, “we shall go to the airports and border points and deal with those who help these thieves”.

Perhaps, Alhaji Abdullahi Usman, a BDC operator based in Lagos, thought the EFCC boss was merely mincing words when he gave the stern warning to all such operators who yield themselves to be tools in the hands of politicians for fraudulent activities. A week to the new date of the elections, Usman was arrested by operatives of the EFCC with $2 million cash, which he intended to transport by air from Abuja to Lagos. Operatives of the EFCC on getting wind of the intel, swung into action intercepting the money, and taking him into custody for further investigations. Usman, who owns Hasbunallahu BDC Ltd, confessed that he was working for Uyi Giwa Osagie, a lawyer to former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who was a presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the just concluded elections.

In order to break the money laundering chain, which entails vote buying, the EFCC boss, also engaged with compliance officers and Managing Directors of banks, with the sole aim of warning them not to allow themselves to be tools in hands of crooked politicians, determined to compromise the electoral system. At an engagement with members of the Association of Chief Compliance Officers of Banks in Nigeria, ACCOBIN, in Lagos, he urged them to desist from laundering illicit funds for corrupt politicians and criminals, and to ensure that they comply with the rules of the land as it relates to the prompt filing of suspicious transactions, currency transaction reports and foreign transaction reports.

Magu further warned them that the EFCC remained committed to enforcing its mandate, by investigating and prosecuting anybody or financial institution found to have breached the provisions of the law.

Some have, however, questioned the active monitoring role of the EFCC during the elections, pointing accusing fingers at the anti-graft agency of “usurping” the roles of INEC. Others accused the agency of meddlesomeness and interference, arguing that it was not in its purview to monitor elections. What many of them may not know is that vote-buying comes with the outrageous flooding of the streets with huge sums of money, including foreign currencies, which amounts to money laundering. Effectively, perpetrators of money laundering, ensure that such monies are not allowed to go through the financial system, but “the streets”, by way of handing down cash to their targets.

Moreover, it is stipulated in the Electoral Act, 2010, Article 130, that: “A person who “corruptly by himself or by any other person at any time after the date of an election has been announced, directly or indirectly gives or provides or pays money to or for any person for the purpose of corruptly influencing that person or any other person to vote or refrain from voting at such election, or on account of such person or any other person having voted or refrained from voting at such election; or being a voter, corruptly or takes money or any other inducement during any of the period stated in paragraphs (a) of this Section, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine of N 100,000.00 or 12 months imprisonment or both.”

As the agency tasked with ridding the country of any form of economic and financial crimes, the INEC and the National Orientation Agency, NOA, also signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to engage the EFCC in ensuring that political parties and their candidates, adhered to the financial regulations stipulated in the Electoral Act. In essence, the accusation of meddlesomeness is baseless, and is effectively laid to rest.For the EFCC, the campaign against vote-buying, involved a systematic and strategic plan, which began with the sensitization of the Nigerian populace on the ills of vote-buying and selling, using such avenues like music to spread the message far and wide, effectively. The EFCC’s Concert Against Vote-Buying, which held in Abuja at the Unity Fountain, was replicated across zonal offices of the EFCC in the country. The message against vote-buying was also domesticated across various languages, engaging actors and comedians to join in using their skills in spreading the message.

The EFCC’s war against vote-buying may well be said to have begun a long time ago, with the prosecution of a number of staff of the INEC complicit in bribery allegations during the 2015 elections. Indeed, the agency has secured the conviction of two former staff of INEC, Christian Nwosu and Tijani Inda Bashir, for the roles they played in the sharing of the $115 million largesse doled out by a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, to influence the outcome of the 2015 election. Nwosu was sentenced to seven years in prison on counts one, two and nine; and five years on counts three and four, while his Bashir bagged seven years on counts one and two; five on counts three and four; seven on counts five, six and seven; eight on count eight, and seven on count nine, to run concurrently.

What was, however, most significant was not their jail terms, but the salient words of Justice Mohammed Idris of the Federal High Court, Lagos, who said, “It is the vision of INEC to serve as an independent and effective election management body that is committed to the conduct of a free, fair and credible election for sustainable democracy in Nigeria. These convicts, by their conducts, acted in breach of the said objective and vision of INEC. Their actions were a disgrace to the institution”.

Theirs is one in a series of several ongoing cases, in which the EFCC is prosecuting INEC staff complicit in the 2015 elections for various charges of bribery and money laundering.

In a nutshell, it is no longer business as usual. The days of distributing monies in “Ghana-must-go” bags to influence elections are gone.